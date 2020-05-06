China's full payment of its dues demonstrates support for UN: mission

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday paid the remaining balance of its membership dues, completing its full payment to the United Nations (UN) regular budget for the year 2020, said China's Permanent Mission to the UN on Tuesday.

China's full payment, which amounts to 336 million U.S. dollars, demonstrates its staunch support to the world body, said the mission.

As the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget, China has actively fulfilled its obligations, supporting the UN and its specialized agencies and upholding multilateralism, it said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, and the international community has high expectations from the world organization, said the Chinese mission.

In fighting COVID-19, all countries need to make solid moves to support the UN and its specialized agencies. The World Health Organization (WHO) has a critical and central role to play in combating the pandemic. China has decided to donate another 30 million dollars to the WHO in addition to the 20 million dollars already donated to support the global fight against COVID-19 and strengthen developing countries' health systems, said the mission.

The virus knows neither borders nor race. China will continue to work with all parties to contribute to the maintenance of regional and international public health security and to work toward a community with a shared future for mankind, it said.