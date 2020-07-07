Chinese military representatives attend ADSOM-Plus video conference

BEIJING, July 7 –Vietnam, chair of ASEAN 2020, convened Tuesday a video conference of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials’ Meeting-Plus (ADSOM-Plus), which was attended by representatives from ten member states of ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners including China as well as the ASEAN Secretariat.

During the conference, participants shared views on regional security in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and other topics.

While briefing the participants on the Chinese military’s engagement and experience in combating COVID-19, the Chinese side proposed that all parties enhance the capability of jointly addressing non-traditional security challenges so as to facilitate security and development of the region.