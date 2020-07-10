China's envoy urges India to properly handle differences and bring ties back on track

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong Friday called on China and India to implement the consensus and handle differences properly to bring bilateral ties on the right track.

On June 15, there was an incident causing casualties at the Galwan Valley in the western section of the China-India border.

"I have noticed some emerging opinions in recent days which repudiate the essence of China-India friendship due to the border-related incidents, make false assumptions about China's intentions, exaggerate conflicts and provoke confrontations, and regard a close neighbor over thousands of years as 'enemies' and 'strategic threats'. It is not the fact. It is harmful indeed and not helpful," Sun said in a video.

China hopes itself will develop well and wishes India the same. Only through the correct view of each other's intentions with a positive, open, and inclusive attitude, can we ensure stable and long-term development of bilateral relations and avoid any strategic miscalculation, Sun stressed.

The ambassador said China and India have the boundary question left over by history, which is sensitive and complicated. He called on the two sides to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation.

Some people have been trumpeting the so-called "decoupling" of China-India economic and trade relations, with an attempt to completely exclude "Made in China," the envoy mentioned.

"Any self-protection, non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures against China are unfair to Chinese enterprises, unfair to Indian employees who lost their jobs as a result, and unfair to Indian consumers who can not get access to the products and services they deserve. It will only harm others without benefit to oneself, and it will eventually hurt oneself as well," he stressed.

"In face of the epidemic, we may explore new ways and channels to promote communication and understanding between the two peoples to create a favorable atmosphere for the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties," Sun said.