Chinese medical peacekeepers in Lebanon participate in emergency defense drill

Major General Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commander of UNIFIL, inspects the 18th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon on July 5.

By Huang Shifeng

BEIRUT, July.16 -- The medical company of the 18th Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon participated in an emergency defense drill, codenamed "hedgehog", organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Sector East on July 14.

On the afternoon of July 14, an alarm sounded over the camp area. Chinese peacekeepers immediately ran to the tactical bunkers following the order of the duty officer.

The inspection and verification teams dispatched by the UNIFIL drill headquarters inspected the two bunkers in the camp area and checked with the personnel composition, weaponry, medical instruments and combat readiness materials.

Such emergency defense drills are conducted on a quarterly basis, which used to be carried out during breaks, with the alert level being red. But this time, it was carried out during work time, and the alert level was black as the highest level. Li Ruzhen, captain of China's 18th peacekeeping medical company to Lebanon, applauded such actual-combat drills which he thought would help test and improve the emergency response capability of the Chinese peacekeepers.