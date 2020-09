Sept 3 marks the 75th victory anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. The war, which lasted 14 years, was an important part of the worldwide anti-fascist struggle.

The victory came at a heavy price, with more than 35 million Chinese killed and injured, but earned China respect from the rest of the world. Today, we reflect on the war to commemorate the heroic sacrifices in the anti-fascist struggle and remember to cherish peace.