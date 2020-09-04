Chinese PLA's 36th naval task force sets sail for escort missions

QINGDAO, Sept. 4 -- The 36th escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy left a military port in Qingdao on September 3rd for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to engage in escort missions.

A setting-off ceremony for the escort fleet was held at the dock on the morning. Accompanied by loud military music, the ships of the formation slowly left the dock, with sailors manning the rails and bidding farewell .

The 36thnaval escort taskforce is comprised of the guided-missile destroyer Guiyang (Hull 119), the missile frigate Zaozhuang (Hull 542), and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu(Hull 960), with dozens of special operations soldiers and two ship-borne helicopters on board. They will take over the position of the 35th escort fleet and perform tasks after their arrival in the Gulf of Aden.

During the mission preparation period, the escort taskforce strictly implemented the relevant requirements for pandemic prevention and control, carefully organized and carried out targeted training on the subjects of armed rescue of hijacked merchant ships, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy, etc., to further refine and improve their capability to perform tasks.