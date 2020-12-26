China's two sessions to be held in March

China's top legislature will hold its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 5, according to a decision announced by the National People's Congress Standing Committee on Saturday.

Apart from the regular plans that will be reviewed during the NPC annual session, including the Government Work Report, top judicial authorities and the annual budget, the decision also suggests the session will deliberate drafts on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Furthermore, draft amendments to the NPC organic law and the NPC procedural rules are also expected to be reviewed in the next year's session, the decision added.

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will start on March 4 in Beijing. The suggestion was raised in a draft decision approved at a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee earlier this week.