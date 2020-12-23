China, Russia hold 2nd joint aerial strategic patrol in Asia-Pacific

BEIJING, Dec. 23 -- The air forces of China and Russia have held their 2nd joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region on December 22, according to an announcement jointly released on Tuesday night by the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The announcement said that China sent four H-6K bombers to form a joint formation with two Tu-95 bombers from the Russian side to conduct the joint patrol in relevant airspace over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. During the flight, the aircraft of the two air forces strictly observed the relevant provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries.

The announcement also stated that the China-Russia joint aerial strategic patrol aims to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, and enhance the level of the two militaries’ strategic coordination and joint operational capability to jointly safeguard global strategic stability. The patrol is part of annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia and does not target any third party.