Sichuan Lezhi County strengthens supervision over military recruitment

By Wang Zibing and Luo Qiyan

CHENGDU, Feb. 23-- Staff from the People's Armed Forces Department (PAFD) and Public Security Bureau (PSB) of Lezhi County in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province showed up at the site of the spring recruitment physical examination, reminding young people to sign up for enlistment through official channels on February 22.

"The enthusiasm for joining the military has continued to rise in recent years, and it has also attracted many lawbreakers," said Deng Kai, a recruitment official. During the military recruitment work last year, public security authorities received reports that there had been some lawbreakers promising affirmed enlistment at targeted troops at the cost of RMB 20,000 yuan. However, the victims, who had paid the money, did not even pass the medical examination and thus ended up with nothing.

To reduce such fraud cases in military recruitment work this year, the Lezhi County PAFD coordinated the relevant departments to conduct comprehensive publicity on the recruitment policy and procedures through radio, TV and social media platforms. At the same time, they issued the “Six Common Scams in the Recruitment Season” brochure to analyze the military-related fraud cases in recent years. Along with some other measures, they tried to convince young people and their parents that “it does not cost any money to join the army and to serve the country,” thereby raising their awareness of the fraud prevention.

It is learnt that the Lezhi County PAFD had selected 69 overseers to conduct open and unannounced visits to ensure transparency, fairness, and justice in all sections of military recruitment, including registration, physical examination, political review, pre-service training, and candidate selection.