China, Singapore hold joint naval exercise

By Mo Xiaoliang and QianXiaohu

BEIJING, Feb. 24 -- The 36th Chinese naval escort taskforce held a joint naval exercise with the Singapore navy in waters near Singapore on February 24, according to the PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng.

The joint exercise mainly practiced training subjects among the fleet formations such as rendezvous, maneuver and separation of the ships, as well as communication, joint search and rescue and other operations.

Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng said that the exercise resulted from a consensus reached by the navies of the two countries to enhance mutual trust, deepen friendship, promote cooperation and jointly promote the building of a maritime community with a shared future.