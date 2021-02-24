CHINATop Stories

China, Singapore hold joint naval exercise

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2021-02-24 10:59:33

By Mo Xiaoliang and QianXiaohu

BEIJING, Feb. 24 -- The 36th Chinese naval escort taskforce held a joint naval exercise with the Singapore navy in waters near Singapore on February 24, according to the PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng.

The joint exercise mainly practiced training subjects among the fleet formations such as rendezvous, maneuver and separation of the ships, as well as communication, joint search and rescue and other operations.

Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng said that the exercise resulted from a consensus reached by the navies of the two countries to enhance mutual trust, deepen friendship, promote cooperation and jointly promote the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...