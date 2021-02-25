PLA naval escort taskforce carries out armed rescue drill in Gulf of Aden

GULF OF ADEN, Feb. 25 -- The 37th escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, who is carrying out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden, held an anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drill featuring the rescue of hijacked merchant ships.

In the first stage, the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 963) simulated the hijacked merchant ship. Upon receiving the distress message, the command post of the escort taskforce immediately organized troops to go forward for rescue. A helicopter took the special operations force (SOF) members into the air for close reconnaissance. Then the command post sent out two SOF groups for the hostages rescue task by rigid-hull inflatable boats. Under the cover of shipboard firepower, the two groups of special operations members boarded the hijacked ship and successfully rescued the "hostages".

In the second stage, the guided-missile destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) was set as the hijacked merchant ship. According to the actual situation, the command post quickly dispatched a helicopter for rescue operation. The SOF members boarded the hijacked ship by rope-rappelling, carried out cabin search, and successfully rescued all the hostages.

Besides, the escort taskforce also carried out training on light weapons shooting and rescue for battle wounds.