Chinese police solicits criminal information about fake military identity scam from the public

The suspect, Yin Xiantang, has long pretended to be a military officer to practice frauds and has now been arrested by the Chinese police.

HAIKOU, Feb.26 -- The Public Security Bureau of Haikou City, South China’s Hainan Province, successfully captured the suspect Yin Xiantangin January 2021, who had pretended to be a military officer to practice frauds for years.

According toinvestigation, the suspect Yin Xiantang has posed to be a senior officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and carried out variousfraud activities since 2004. He forged differentofficer certificates, military documents, seals, etc. andused the false military identity to deceive multiple victims on the grounds of introducing various projects, which had posed a bad influence on the image and reputation of the Chinese PLA.

The Haikou Public Security Bureau is currently soliciting clues about the suspect's crimes from the public, urging relevant victims or persons familiar with the matter to contact the public security organs and provide evidence of crimes to assist with the investigation.

The screenshot shows the notice of soliciting clues about Yin Xiantang's crimes issued by the Public Security Bureau of Haikou City, Hainan Province.