PLA soldiers in Xisha Islands save stranded dolphin

BEIJING, Mar.3 -- Garrison troops of a Water Guard District under the PLA Navy found a wounded dolphin stranded by a reef in the northeast of the Yongxing Island, one of the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, during their patrol on the evening of February 27. Seeing that the dolphin was barely breathing due to long-time dehydration, the garrison troops quickly called the Sansha municipal government and the local Coast Guard authority for joint rescue.

The dolphin was stranded at a place with many large reefs, where large ships fail to enter. To ensure safety, the troops coordinated with the Sansha municipal government and the Coast Guard to prepare air-cushion craft for reinforcement.

The dolphin had multiple injuries. The rescue soldiers applied the simple treatment to its wounds first and then sent the dolphin back to the deep waters successfully.

The PLA troops stationed in the South China Sea have always adhered to the eco-environmental protection in performing their duty of guarding and building the islands. They regularly clear away marine litter every month and take it as their duty to save and help the wildlife. It is learned that the troops had helped over 100 seabirds and more than 20 sea turtles last year.