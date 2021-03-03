PLA conducts training on newly-recruited civilian personnel

NANJING, Mar. 3 -- Orientation course for newly recruited civilian personnel throughout the Chinese military has been carried out in military academies and training bases since March 1. The systematic and rigorous training aims to improve the basic qualities and capabilities of these civilian personnel and help them adapt to military work.

On the morning of March 1, civilian personnel from the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force and the PLA Academy of Military Sciences were carrying out formation training at the training base of the PLA Army Engineering University, where these newcomers will be trained on 15 subjects in three major categories, including ideological and political education, basic military training, and professional quality improvement in one and a half months.

As one of the units responsible for the civilian orientation training this year, the training base of the PLA Army Engineering University will adopt multiple methods, such as theoretical teaching, practical operation, seminars and on-site visits, to comprehensively improve their qualities.

To help the newly recruited civilian personnel to improve the basic military and political quality, the Chinese PLA has been exploring a base-centered training mode. Such training is organized and implemented by military academies and training institutions with rich experience and favorable training conditions each year. Besides, the strict assessment will lay a solid foundation for civilian personnel to better adapt to their positions and serve the military.