37th Chinese naval escort taskforce conducts astern replenishment-at-sea

GULF OF ADEN, Mar. 4 -- Recently, the 37th Chinese naval escort taskforce, which is conducting escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, launched a replenishment-at-sea exercise.

Upon receiving the instruction, the guided-missile destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) approached the supply ship Honghu, which released a rigid-hull inflatable boat to deliver the hauling line of oil pipeline to the destroyer Changsha (Hull 173).

Making sure the oil pipeline was ready, the sailors on the supply ship Honghu immediately checked the docking state and airtightness of the oil pipeline. Meanwhile, the supply ship transferred solid supplies to the receiving ship via the small boat.

With close coordination and orderly operations, the two ships completed the replenishment-at-sea exercise safely and effectively.