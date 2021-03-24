Foreign troops shouldn't come and go willfully in Afghanistan: Chinese Ambassador

BEIJING, Mar. 24 -- The Afghan peace process should continue to be “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” and the international community should help Afghanistan achieve security and stability as soon as possible, said Ambassador Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at the Security Council teleconferencing in connection with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on March 23.

Regarding the current security situation in Afghanistan, the Chinese ambassador said that the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan is at a critical juncture. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan through political means is the only right way and the common goal of all parties. China has always maintained that the Afghan peace and reconciliation process must adhere to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of the Afghan people themselves. The country's future political arrangement should be decided independently by the Afghans, and no solutions should be imposed from the outside. Efforts by the international community should serve to encourage and support the peace and reconciliation process and must respect the ownership of the Afghan people, said the ambassador.

At present, there are frequent violent attacks in Afghanistan, and the security situation is still worrying, said Zhang. Cessation of fighting and violence and enjoyment of peace is the greatest aspirations of more than 37 million Afghan people and also the common expectation of regional countries and the international community. China condemns the violent attacks against civilians and civilian facilities such as schools and medical facilities and hospitals, and calls on all parties in the country to actively respond to the Secretary-General's Appeal for a Global Ceasefire, and stop the fighting and violence as soon as possible, Zhang said.

The international community should continue to support the Afghan security forces in its capacity building so that it can effectively respond to the threats of transnational crimes and drug trafficking, the crackdown on the activities of terrorist organizations such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), protect civilians, and ensure the protection of women and children from violence. Consideration should be given to the impact of the withdrawal of foreign forces on peace and security in Afghanistan. Foreign troops cannot come and leave as they wish. Withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan should be orderly and responsible for avoiding leaving a security vacuum that will undermine the security and stability of Afghanistan and other countries in the region, said Zhang.

Zhang said that Afghanistan is the hub for South and Central Asia. China has all along actively supported Afghanistan's economic and social development and helped deepen connectivity and economic cooperation with regional countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. As a good neighbor and a true friend of Afghanistan, China will always stand with the Afghans and be a supporter, a mediator, and a facilitator for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. China will make greater contributions to achieving peace, reconciliation, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan, said Zhang.