PLA Macao Garrison participates in local tree planting activities

By Fang Zhao and Guo Xin

MACAO, Mar. 23 -- Over 100 service members assigned to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao participated in a tree planting activity held by the Macao SAR Government at the HacSá Park on March 21. They voluntarily planted trees along with people from all walks of life in Macao.

At the site of tree planting activity, the military members attracted the attention of Macao residents by their well-disciplined behaviour. Some people used mobile phones to take pictures, some gave their thumbs up, and some took their children to plant trees together with the garrison troops.

Huang Qibao, a recruit who participated in the activity for the first time, said that facing the hospitable and friendly Macao citizens, he was deeply honored to participate in such an event.

Pei Ying, a female soldier assigned to a support team, planted three casuarina seedlings. She has been in the army for eight years and participated in such activities five times. She said that she had a different feeling every time. This year, Pei will be demobilized from service and she hopes to do something more for Macao before leaving.

Over the past 20 years, while faithfully performing their defense duties, the troops of PLA Macao Garrison also actively participated in public welfare activities, such as tree planting, blood donation, caring for the old and the young, which have been praised by all sectors of the Macao society.

Next, under the normalized pandemic prevention and control, the garrison will host more military-civilian exchange activities such as open day event and military summer camps.