Chinese embassy donates e-learning equipment to S. African defence force college

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese embassy donated e-learning equipment to the South African National Defence College in Pretoria, said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Thursday.

The SANDF said the donation was presented by the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong on Wednesday and received by the Chief of the SANDF General Solly Shoke and the Military Command Council.

"The ambassador was invited by General Shoke to be part of the official opening ceremony of the newly refurbished e-learning centre at the college. The donation was made to assist students in the security and defence studies program with research in their studies," said the SANDF in a statement.

The South African military said the Chinese ambassador was accompanied by China's Major General Shang Hong and Col. Li Tao.

Last year the Chinese military donated face masks, eye goggles and other medical equipment to the SANDF.