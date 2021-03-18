PLA establishes POL consumption standard system

By Sun Xingwei and Zhang Lin

BEIJING, Mar. 18 -- The Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) has recently issued two documents on the standards of petrol, oil and lubricants (POL) consumption, one for ships attached to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and the People's Armed Police Force (PAP), the other for the military’s ground equipment. This marks that the military standard system on POL consumption has been preliminarily established.

An official in charge introduced that the standard is the basis for assessing the troop's POL savings and calculating the POL supply for combat readiness training missions. Since 2016, relevant departments have been revising and standardizing the POL consumption standards and the POL basic unit quantities for all types of military equipment.

The new standard system covers all weapons and equipment commissioned in recent years, including the ships of the army and the air force, aircraft (helicopters), vessels and ground equipment of the Navy and the PAP, and various ground equipment. The system applies to all the PLA and PAP troops.

The new standard system also highlights the actual needs of military equipment upgrades and combat readiness training support. Based on normalized task training and the year-on-year increased POL consumption requirements, relevant departments will promptly adjust the corresponding equipment standards to realize standardized POL support and supply management.