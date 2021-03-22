Zhurihe Training Base sees new mode of energy supply

By Yu Haiqing and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, Mar. 22 -- After three years of construction, the PLA’s first national energy demonstration project was completed and put into operation at the Zhurihe Training Base recently. It indicates that the base has developed a new energy supply mode with wind and solar power generation as the mainstay, diesel generators as the backup, power grid transmission as the supplement, and intelligent power storage as the support.

This demonstration project not only has strong reliability and high power self-sufficiency rate, but also realizes clean energy heating, which fundamentally solves the energy supply problem of the military base and the training troops.

In winter, the Zhurihe Training Base has harsh conditions and heavy training support tasks. There is a great demand for electricity and heating for the troops in the field, especially during the peak training period when problems are highlighted due to no backup energy support and the shortage of boiler heating.

To this end, the Logistic Support Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) developed the National Energy Demonstration Project in the Zhurihe Training Base, with the support from China’s National Energy Administration (NEA).

Taking into account the local resources and the actual energy demand of the base, the competent military departments have explored the construction of multi-energy complementary smart micro-grids and clean energy heating systems, aiming to build a demonstration project for the comprehensive utilization of power in large-scale military bases.

As for the power generated, priority is given to ensuring the military facility's power supply and the excessive part will be integrated into the local power grid.

It is learnt that the project adopts a joint military-civilian construction approach. The electricity cost of this project can be reduced by about 30 percent compared with the municipal power supply.