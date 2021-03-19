PLA special operations members challenge skiing training

BEIJING, Mar. 19 -- Recently, special operations members assigned to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army started downhill parallel skiing training on a slope with an elevation difference of 300 m and a length of 1200m.

According to the trainees, skiing training is a new test, both physically and technically, as they have to climb hills for nearly 20 km every day with an outfit of 30 kg.

The inclusion of the Winter Olympic Games competition items in the military training aims to enhance the maneuver and combat capabilities of the special operations forces in severe cold weather.