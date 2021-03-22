VR technology applied to naval POL support training

By Cui Xu and Liu Wen

BEIJING, Mar. 22 -- A petrol, oil and lubricants (POL) support group of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command organized a wartime POL support training drill recently. Unlike the past, the training was held in the simulation training room instead of the docks.

The service members have used a VR simulation training and assessment platform to complete the training of such subjects as equipment structure disassembly, fault identification and pipeline repair.

"Training on the platform is free from the weather and equipment loss, which can effectively improve training efficiency and shorten the generation cycle of warfighting capability," said the head of the group.

In the past, their training usually focused on subjects like pipeline plugging and cutting, while emergency equipment repairs and other complex subjects were trained less due to the difficulty of organization.

To make up for shortcomings, the group developed a VR simulation training and assessment platform along with civilian manufacturers. The service members can now conduct more challenging subjects in virtual environment and effectively improve their POL supply and emergency response capabilities.

It is learnt that the group will work with civilian manufacturers to upgrade the software and expand the coverage of the simulation training.