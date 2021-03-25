PLA Army to participate in April event of IAG 2021 in Russia: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- In 2021, the Chinese military will go abroad to participate in a number of events of the International Army Games (IAG) and host three important events in China, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on March 25.

Ren introduced that from April 4 to 20, the PLA Army will send team to participate in the event of “Sayan Range March” Snow Field Combat and March Competition in Russia at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, and this will be the first time for China to participate in this event.

Ren said that China attaches great importance to military training cooperation with foreign militaries and has been taking an active part in the IAG since it was initiated, which has played a positive role in deepening the friendship between the Chinese military and the competing counterparts, strengthening exchanges in training field, and improving real-combat capability.

According to the plan, this year, the Chinese military will go abroad to participate in a number of events of the IAG and host three important events in China. The Chinese side is currently in close communication with the defense authorities of relevant countries to advance preparations for the upcoming events, added Ren.