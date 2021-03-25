Chinese defense minister to visit Hungary, Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- At the invitation of the defense ministers of Hungary, Serbia, Greece, and the Republic of North Macedonia, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will visit the four countries from March 24 to March 31, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Ren said that this trip will promote China's traditional friendship and pragmatic cooperation with the defense departments and militaries of above-mentioned countries, and advance the healthy and steady development of mil-to-mil relations.