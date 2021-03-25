Type 055 Destroyer Lhasa commissioned to PLA Navy: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Lhasa, hull number 102, has completed the manufacturing and sea trials and been commissioned to the PLA Navy on March 2, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense at a regular press conference on Thursday.

He mentioned that this type of ship is a 10,000-ton-class destroyer independently developed by China, which marks a milestone in the PLA Navy’s strategic transformation and development with key technological breakthroughs in the fields of overall design, information integration and assembly of large vessels.

With new weapons in air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine, the Type 055 destroyer boasts strong capabilities in information perception, air defense and anti-missile operations, and anti-surface strike. It will help the PLA Navy better perform its sacred missions of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and upholding world peace, stability and prosperity, according to Ren.