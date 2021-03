HONG KONG, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison conducted a drill involving multiple services on Thursday in Hong Kong.

The training, involving five ships, five helicopters, and land combat forces, aimed to improve the garrison's ability to win in battles through a multi-factored and coordinated approach.

Exercises also included hostage rescue, joint patrols, search-and-rescue, and troop deliveries.