Chinese military provides COVID-19 vaccines to militaries of African countries

BEIJING, Mar. 25 -- With the approval of the Central Military Commission and at the request of the militaries of the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to the militaries of the three countries respectively on March 25.

For the implementation of President Xi Jinping's important declaration on making China's COVID-19 vaccine a global public good, the PLA has provided assistance of COVID-19 vaccines to the militaries of multiple countries. This is the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Chinese military to militaries of African countries.