Transportation of military's spring recruits to be wrapped up

By Sun Xingwei and Gong Zhiqing

BEIJING, Mar. 29 -- The Chinese military launched the transportation of the first batch of spring new recruits on March 16. This year’s recruits transportation work will continue until March 31.

According to an official from the Transportation and Delivery Bureau of the Logistic Support Department under the China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the transportation of new recruits runs through railway, water transportation and air transportation. Among them, air transportation focuses on transporting recruits to Tibet, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan and other areas with inconvenient railway and highway conditions.

In terms of railway transportation, the measures including full carriage chartering, or appropriate over-purchase of tickets were taken to ensure a safe epidemic-prevention distance. And if the number of new recruits is more than 700, a temporary passenger train will be arranged.