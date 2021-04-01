CMC leaders participate in tree-planting activity in Beijing

By Mei Changwei

BEIJING, Apr. 1 -- General Xu Qiliang and General Zhang Youxia, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice-chairmen of the CMC, participated in a voluntary tree-planting activity in Xinzhuang Village of Chaoyang District, Beijing, on March 31. This was the 39th consecutive year in which the CMC leaders participated in voluntary tree planting in the capital.

Cai Qi , a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, also participated in the activity.

The tree-planting site was within the greenbelt of the Dongfeng Park. All the participants have planted more than 1,500 trees on the day, including lacebark pine, magnolia and begonia.

It has been a long tradition for the Chinese military to take part in the development of ecological civilization for the whole society, striving to make contributions to building a beautiful China featuring green mountains, clear waters and fresh air.

CMC members General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin also participated in the tree-planting activity on the day.