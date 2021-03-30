New policies to promote transformation of China's defense technologies

BAODING, Mar.30 -- The 6th China's Manufacturing Power Forum themed "Stabilize manufacturing, boost real economy, break new grounds" kicked off in Baoding, central China's Hebei province on March 28.

Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND), revealed at the forum that the SASTIND is working with relevant Party, government and military departments to introduce relevant policies soon to promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements for national defense, so as to unleash the enormous vitality of "conversion of military industry to civilian production".

The upcoming policies will mainly cover six aspects. It is mentioned that the ownership of, and the rights to use, dispose of and profit from the national defense achievements will be separated, while the state retains the ownership. And also the policies will require the confidential departments to promote the declassification of defense-related scientific and technological achievements in the near future, so that the highly-valued achievements can be brought to the market.