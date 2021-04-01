Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion passes UNMISS evaluation

BEIJING, Apr. 1 -- Led by the Sector Juba commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), a 13-member multinational evaluation group inspected the barracks of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) and made an comprehensive evaluation of the troops' war-preparedness on March 26, local time.

Being the only completely-formed combat contingent currently deployed overseas by China, the peacekeeping infantry battalion is stationed in South Sudan, East Africa, one of the poorest countries and one of the most dangerous mission areas in the world.

The Chinese peacekeepers have been highly affirmed by UNMISS and widely praised by local people for their excellent efforts on missions since deployment, including long/short-distance patrol, armed escort, humanitarian aid and all-weather UN House Security Guard, and patrols in weapons exclusion zone.

The two-day comprehensive evaluation focused on nine aspects involving 95 items, including combat, intelligence, personnel management, military-civilian coordination, logistics, communication, etc.

A fast response platoon arrives at the site to carry out anti-explosive tasks in the live-fire drill stage. ( Photo by Cao Zhuang)

Under the background of serious pandemic and political tension in the mission area, the war-preparedness evaluation this time was more rigorous. It was an all-round examination of the battalion’s ability to fulfill the peacekeeping missions effectively.

In this evaluation, the Chinese peacekeepers were highly spoken of by the UNMISS Sector Juba for its meticulous war-preparedness mechanism, comprehensive strength, and the peacekeepers’ exceptional emergency handling capability and high vigilance.