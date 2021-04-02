China to host four airshows and equipment expos in 2021

BEIJING, Apr. 2 -- Several aviation and aerospace equipment expositions have recently announced their opening date, including the China International Helicopter Expo and the Aviation Expo China.

Besides, the Airshow China and the Guangdong International Marine Equipment Expo that were put on hold last year due to the pandemic are also rescheduled for this year.

According to its official website, the 6th China International Helicopter Expo will be held at the Industry Base of the AVIC Helicopter in the Free Trade Zone of Tianjin Port (Airport Economic Zone) of Tianjin’s Binhai New Area from September 9 to 12. It is learned that the biennial China Helicopter Expo is the only international helicopter expo in China that’s approved by the State Council featuring aerobatic performance. At the 5th expo held two years ago, the China-made Z-20 helicopter cast a brilliant figure during the static exhibition, while the Z-10 armored helicopters presented an extraordinary aerobatic performance for the audience.

The Aviation Expo China is also held in odd-number years. It is previously reported that after being held 18 times through 36 years, the 19th expo will be relocated to Shanghai and renamed Shanghai Airshow, to be held at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport for the first time from September 15 to 19 this year. It is learned that the new show will focus on the commercial aviation and space industry chain with static outdoor exhibitions of commercial aircraft and spacecraft.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China), originally scheduled for November last year, had to be postponed. The mayor of Zhuhai City announced in his government work report in February that the city will host the 13th Airshow China this year.

Also postponed because of the pandemic was the Guangdong International Marine Equipment Expo. According to information on its official website, the first expo originally set to be held in Zhanjiang from November 26 to 29 last year has been postponed to April-September this year, a specific date to be announced later. The expo is expected to present a wide range of ships, marine equipment and coastal defense devices, including destroyers, frigates and landing ships.