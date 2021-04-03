Chinese military to launch recruitment for civilian positions

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- A unified recruitment examination for civilian positions in the Chinese military has been scheduled for May 23, according to an official statement.

This year's recruitment will be launched by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission. Applicants can register for the examination through the official website of "Military Talent Net" between April 7 and 13.

The mechanism and procedure of the recruitment will be improved this year with enhanced supervision, the statement noted. Enditem