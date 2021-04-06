Chinese envoy in Serbia honors Chinese martyrs killed in NATO bombing

By Shi Zhongyu

BELGRADE, Apr. 6 -- Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo and some other Chinese officials and diplomats on April 3 visited the former site of Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia to pay tribute to martyrs Shao Yunhuan, Xu Xinghu, and Zhu Ying who died in the bombing attack at the Chinese Embassy.

It was an overcast day with light rain. Amb. Chen Bo and several embassy staff presented flowers to the monument and observed silence in tribute in the rain.

“We will take concrete actions to honor the martyrs, by fulfilling our duties and safeguarding the interests of the country and the dignity of the nation. We will also pass on their will and make contributions to safeguarding peace and tranquility of mankind, as well as the global justice and fairness,” said Amb. Chen, adding that he believes the three martyrs will feel very gratified when they see the strength of their motherland today and the development of China-Serbia relations.

On the same day, Chinese correspondents in Serbia also presented flower baskets to the monument.

On March 24, 1999, NATO bombed the then Yugoslavia without the authorization of the UN Security Council. On the late night of May 7, 1999, NATO attacked the Chinese Embassy with missiles during its campaign against the former Yugoslavia, killing three persons and seriously injuring dozens. The embassy buildings were severely damaged.

On May 7, 2009, Belgrade municipal government erected a monument in front of the former Chinese Embassy site in memory of the three Chinese martyrs.