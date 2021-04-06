China launches platform to trace families of unidentified martyrs

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Friday launched a public service platform to help find relatives of unidentified martyrs.

Details of 100 martyrs have been made public on the platform in a bid to obtain further information about their families.

The platform aims to mobilize the whole of society in tracing the families of war heroes whose information was not maintained in sufficient detail over the years.

The ministry is also pushing forward the identification of unidentified martyrs and their relatives through technical means.