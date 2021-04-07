Two batches of Chinese-made vaccines arrive in Lebanon

Staff transport the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, April 6, 2021. Two batches of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Two batches of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm arrived here on Tuesday to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said that China offered the two batches of vaccines for the Lebanese government and army, which shows the deep friendship between the Chinese and Lebanese governments, armies, and peoples.

It is believed that the Chinese vaccines will play a positive role in strengthening Lebanon's ability to prevent and control the pandemic, Wang said during a press conference held at the Rafic Hariri International Airport.

For his part, Lebanese Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that the vaccines will be allocated to the Lebanese army, customs, social security, and different public departments and ministries.

"China's vaccine donation will help people in Lebanon to return gradually to their normal lives," Hassan said.

He also thanked China for making this donation despite the challenges facing the country in fighting against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, General Elias el-Chamiyeh, who represented Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun, said that the donation shows immense support for the Lebanese army by protecting its soldiers from the pandemic.

El-Chamiyeh said that China has been committed to boosting cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Chinese army.