Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent treats wounded foreign counterparts in Mali

Members of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali treat a wounded Chadian peacekeeper. (Photo by Huang Song)

By Zhao Bingsen and Wang Xuechao

MALI, Apr. 8 -- Four peacekeepers from the Chadian contingent were killed and several others injured in an extremist attack on a UN camp in northeast Mali on April 2, local time.

After receiving the order to carry out the rescue mission at about 6:10 p.m. that day, the 8th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali immediately dispatched all security and air evacuation team members, carrying medical rescue equipment in need, in three armored ambulances toward the airport to pick up the wounded.

At about 6:45 p.m., two Mi-8 military transport helicopters arrived at the Gao Airport with eight wounded peacekeepers, who were then quickly inspected and sent to the Chinese level-II hospital in armored ambulances. At the same time, their injuries were reported to the hospital where relevant department staffs set out to make targeted preparations for admission and first aid.

"This is the largest number of war-wounded patients we have received," said Guo Hongde, the commanding officer of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent. The eight wounded peacekeepers had various degrees of open gunshot wounds, penetrating injuries, closed fractures, open comminuted fractures and other war injuries, among whom two were seriously injured.

So far, it is learned that the eight wounded peacekeepers have been in stable condition and still receiving treatment in the hospital.