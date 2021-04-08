Chinese military orderly advances COVID-19 vaccination

By Zheng Longqing and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, Apr. 8-- Medical institutions at all levels of the Chinese military are advancing the COVID-19 vaccination program according to the guidance plans of China’s State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism recently.

Under the guidance of the PLA's joint prevention and control work mechanism for public health emergencies, Chinese military medical institutions at all levels have made comprehensive deployments on the supply, use and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that the identification and disposal of abnormal reactions can be implemented in a timely manner.

The vaccination program is mainly organized by military hospitals and military health stations. The military subcommands, the armed police squadrons and other small and remote units that do not have military medical institutions available shall be incorporated into local government's vaccination arrangements.

In addition, during the vaccination, vaccines distribution and vaccination records are fully covered by the "Military COVID-19 Vaccination Information Management System" for systematic management to achieve truthful and accurate record, statistics and analysis.