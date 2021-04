The ship Shandong is the first aircraft carrier independently designed and built by China. In 2013, a computer numerical-control (CNC) cutting machine cut the first steel plate, heralding the beginning of its construction. While the construction volume exceeded the sum of 20 ultra-large oil tankers, its building involved more than 10,000 parts and 10,000 sets of equipment, with many special components and devices being developed and installed for the first time.