Chinese military attends ADSOM-Plus video conference

BEIJING, Apr. 8 -- Brunei, the rotating chair country of ASEAN, held a video conference of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM-Plus) on April 8. Representatives from China and 17 ASEAN member states as well as the ASEAN Secretariat, attended the conference.

At the event, all parties exchanged views on international and regional security situation and other topics. The Chinese military representative endorsed the ASEAN 2021 theme of "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper " and expressed firm support to the ASEAN Centrality.

The Chinese military representative proposed that since the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from complete, all parties should work together to promote international anti-pandemic cooperation and take pragmatic measures under the guidance of real multilateralism, so as to continuously enhance the capabilities of regional countries to deal with various security challenges and lay a solid safety barrier for regional prosperity.