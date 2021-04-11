PLA to maintain talks with Indian military over border

The Chinese military will maintain diplomatic communication with its Indian counterpart to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border region, senior colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman of the People's Liberation Army Western Theater Command, said in a statement on Saturday.

The two militaries held their 11th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on Friday at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

Long said both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern. China hopes the Indian side can cherish the positive trend of de-escalation in the region and uphold the consensus reached by previous meetings, and work together with China to safeguard peace and tranquility in the area.