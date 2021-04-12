5G base station put into operation at Ganbala radar station in Tibet

By Yang Jin and Guo Jin

BEIJING, Apr. 12 -- Recently, a 5G signal base station was put into use at the Ganbala radar station in Tibet with the elevation of 5,374 meters, the world's highest manually operated radar station.

The ordinary living demands, such as potable water, accommodation, heating and bathing, are exceptionally challenging at the Ganbala radar station due to the chillness and oxygen shortage in such a remote area. What's worse, information blockade makes the life here even tougher for the soldiers.

At the end of last year, the military started to coordinate with civilian enterprises to launch 5G base station construction in Ganbala to solve the difficulty of network access for the border defense troops. The stable and high-speed 5G signal enables the soldiers in the deep mountains to keep up with the information society, leaving the monotonous and boring life on the border behind forever.

The operation of 5G signal base station has also shortened the distance between soldiers and their families and friends. Radar operator Lin Linghui said that serving in the military on plateau areas means that he could not get together with family members often, but he could now have video chat with his family freely and witness the growth of his child.

The launch of 5G signals is a microcosm of the changes in the stations on the plateau. In recent years, the Chinese military has continued to advance various projects to improve the conditions of its border troops, including green vegetables supply all year round, warm and clean barracks, and ready-to-use oxygen inhalers. The implementation of these measures has promoted the improvement of training and on-duty conditions for soldiers stationed in border areas.