Chinese troops for "Sayan Range March" start adaptive training in Russia

BEIJING, Apr. 13 -- The "Sayan Range March “Snowfield Combat and March Competition, as a part of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021, will kick off on April 14. The Chinese participating troops started adaptive training upon arriving at the west Sayan Mountains in Russia. This will be the first time for the Chinese military to compete in this event.

The "Sayan Range March" requires the participants to carry out two phases of march in mountain areas totaling 50 kilometers within two days, during which eleven courses, such as avalanche search and team skiing.