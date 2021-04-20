China builds veteran service system to help veterans with employment

By Li Chun

BEIJING, Apr. 20 -- At the press conference held by China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs on April 19, Sheng Baochen, deputy director of the National Service Center for Veterans, said that a six-level system of veteran service centers (stations) had been established nationwide to promote employment and business startup for more than 300,000 veterans.

According to Sheng, the veteran service centers (stations) at each level have strengthened the regular connections with veterans, helping meet the justified and legitimate demands of those ex-service-members and resolve their difficulties. So far, this system has provided timely aid to over 900,000 straitened veterans.

He added that the service centers (stations) have also mobilized more than 3 million veterans to play an important role in pandemic prevention and control, emergency relief, poverty alleviation, and national defense education, manifesting their character and sense of responsibility as veterans.