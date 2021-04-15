Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan passes UNMISS combat-readiness assessment

BEIJING, Apr.14 -- Recently, the inspection team under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted the first combat readiness inspection and assessment on the 11th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan (Wau).

In the inspection and assessment, the UN team listened to the work reports, reviewed the software used for work, took field investigation and watched real combat drills, focusing on nine aspects involving personnel, intelligence, pandemic prevention and control, etc.

After eight hours’ accessment, the inspection team highly acknowledged and affirmed the combat readiness of the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent.