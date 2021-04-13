PLA Garrison in Macao organizes element tactical training

BEIJING, Apr. 13 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao recently organized its elite officers at four levels, including battalion, company, platoon and squad, to carry out intensive tactical training based on IT application.

In addition to the tactical operations carried out by main battle elements such as armor, infantry, and special operations forces, the supportive arms such as communications, medical service, automobiles and engineering and chemical defense troops were also included.

During the training, the tactics of “UAV-guided urban offensive operations” put forward by a special operations company were included in the combat–readiness database of the PLA Macao Garrison.

It was a consensus among the participating troops that through the training, their tactic and commanding capabilities have been substantially improved. They have also gained a clearer understanding of the threats faced by the PLA Macao Garrison, the tasks they undertake, the style of combat operations, and the characteristics of their opponents.