PLA Macao Garrison assesses troops' special operations capability

Members of a special operations force assigned to the PLA Macao Garrison participate in a comprehensive combat capability assessment. (Photo by Fang Zhao)

MACAO, Apr.18 -- The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao recently organized an assessment to check the combat capabilities of its special operations forces on coordination, skills and tactics.

According to the commander of a special operations company in PLA Macao Garrison, the assessment was set against the background of “eliminating terrorists and rescuing hostages” and was composed of various phases like “operations planning”, “engagement operations”, “firepower strikes”, and “joint clearing operations”.

In between, more than ten courses such as armed cross-country race, crossing obstacles, climbing and live-fire shooting with various firearms were scheduled to be carried out in succession with the interval between no more than two minutes.

As explained by Colonel Li Jian, head of the combat and training department with the PLA Macao Garrison, this assessment aimed to test and figure out the actual combat capabilities of the garrison’s special operations forces, with a view to laying a sound foundation for optimizing the organization of special operations forces and improving the training pertinence.