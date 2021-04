The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on April 19, 2021.

BEIJING, Apr. 21 -- According to the notice released by China’s Dalian Maritime Safety Administration on April 19, military missions are being conducted in waters of the Bohai Sea from April 20 to April 22, 2021.

BOHAI SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA WITHIN 8 KM RADIUS OF 39°50′48″N 121°10′02″E, 0030 UTC TO 0900 UTC DAILY FROM 20 TO 22 APR.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

LIAONING MSA CHINA.