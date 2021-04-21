Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to DRC completes road repair mission

The 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent carries out the road repair mission of Buka road .

BEIJING, Apr. 21 -- Recently, the 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) received the order of repairing Buka Road from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Over 100 Chinese peacekeepers worked for 21 days and completed the repair with high standards, despite the difficulties posed by bad weather and the pandemic, receiving high comments from the MONUSCO and local community.

Located in South Kivu of the DRC, the Buka Road is an arterial road connecting Bukavu and Kavumu. Affected by rainwater soaking and erosion, the roadbeds in some sections of the road collapsed due to landslides, and the drainage pipes were blocked. The road became so muddy and uneven that vehicles could barely pass.

As the drainage and culvert pipes in some sections were completely buried in mud and garbage, there was little room for machinery to work, so the Chinese peacekeepers jumped into ditches and climbed into culvert pipes to clear the silts and debris with shovels.

To complete the road repair mission, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent faced the most complicated work environment and largest workload and mobilized the most vehicles and equipment since it was rotated to the mission area, as the mission was on a tight schedule with demanding requirements.

During the 21-day construction, the contingent mobilized 270 vehicles and pieces of equipment, transported more than 2,170m2 of earthwork, repaired 7.1km road, filled over 350 pits, cleared two landslide sites and 59 culvert pipes, and dug 5.9km drainage ditches, establishing the “China brand” in the mission area with brilliant and efficient performance.