China launches Blue Sea 2021 campaign for marine environmental protection

By Liu Xin

BEIJING, Apr. 21 -- On April 20, the China Coast Guard (CCG), together with China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Transport, and the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, jointly launched a seven-month-long special maritime law enforcement campaign, coded "Blue Sea 2021", to enhance marine environmental protection.

Ever since such a campaign was initiated in 2020 by the CCG with relevant ministries, the supervision and inspection on marine ecological and environmental protection have been strengthened in various fields, with prominent problems of marine pollution and ecological damage rectified and significant results achieved.

This year's campaign will further strengthen reinforce supervision and inspection, and crack down on illegal activities by strengthening regular supervision on important fields, combating illegal activities in key areas, and strictly preventing ecological and environmental risks in key links as scheduled. All departments involved will try to expose typical and major cases in various forms to warn against violations.